Pakistan calls for bolstering UN-Arab League cooperation

Munir Akram said strengthened UN-Arab League ties will help in addressing global challenges.

Sat, 25 Jan 2025 05:35:32 PKT

UNITED NATIONS (Web Desk) - Pakistan has called for bolstering UN-Arab League cooperation, saying it would help in addressing global challenges such as terrorism, organised crime and climate change.

Speaking in the UN Security Council, Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, highlighted the 22-member League’s vital role in advancing peace, security, and development in the Arab world.

“Its efforts in conflict resolution, humanitarian assistance, and promoting dialogue have been pivotal in addressing regional crises,” the Pakistan envoy said.

Pakistan, he said, values its historic and deep-rooted ties with the Arab world, and strongly supports the Arab League’s efforts to resolve regional conflicts, foster dialogue, and promote peaceful resolution of disputes.

“A key priority for Pakistan is the resolution of long-standing and festering disputes, particularly those which arise from foreign occupation and the denial of self-determination such as in Palestine as well as in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ambassador Akram said.

Effective partnerships must also tackle capacity gaps and secure sustainable financing, he said, while encouraging the League to enhance engagement also with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Economic Cooperation Organization and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“The League of Arab States has played a leading role in addressing the challenges faced by Palestine which is at the heart of the issues in Middle East,” he said.

“We have been concerned that following the ceasefire, we are now witnessing intensifying Israeli violence on the West Bank, and particularly in Jenin.”

The Arab League, he said, worked consistently to advance peace, security, and development in the Arab world. Its efforts in conflict resolution, humanitarian assistance, and promoting dialogue have been pivotal in addressing regional crises.

He hoped Pakistan will continue to play a significant role supporting the ceasefire in Gaza, making it permanent, ensuring humanitarian relief to the besieged people of Gaza and most importantly in reviving the diplomatic process to achieve Two-State solution.

The Arab-League, Ambassador Akram said, will also play a helpful role in stabilising the situation in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan and Somalia.

“Let me assure our colleagues from the Arab League and Muslim world that Pakistan will work with them in tandem to address the many challenges which we face in common in the Arab and Muslim world,” he added.

Earlier, Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, highlighted the League’s vital role in promoting stability in a region marked by persistent conflicts, from the fragile ceasefire in Gaza to the crises in Syria, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya.

He commended the League for its longstanding partnership with the UN, which spans nearly eight decades.

“The extreme challenges across the Middle East come at a time when the international system has been struggling,” he said, underscoring the importance of collective efforts, including bolstering multilateralism and strengthening trust in international institutions.

Greater synergy is crucial to address escalating conflicts and broader global issues like climate change and inequality, he noted.

“We commit to continue our partnership with the League of Arab States to augment our joint efforts to improve the lives of people across the Arab region and beyond,” he added.

