LHC judge Farooq Haider assigned to hear cases on suspicious call recordings

CJ Neelum assigned these responsibilities under Investigation for Fair Trial Act 2013

Fri, 24 Jan 2025 21:19:07 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum appointed Justice Farooq Haider to hear cases related to the recording of the suspicious phone calls.

Justice Haider will determine whether or not intelligence agencies be allowed to record calls of individuals suspected of anti-state activities. He has been assigned these responsibilities under the Investigation for Fair Trial Act 2013.

The Act was passed in 2013, allowing intelligence agencies to monitor calls and digital activities of individuals suspected of working against national interests. Under this law, recorded calls and other digital evidence can be presented in court.

The law outlines a procedure for recording calls of individuals suspected of anti-state activities. Agencies must appoint an officer to ask for call recording warrants. The officer is required to submit a formal application to the Federal Interior Ministry, supported by evidence against the suspect.

According to the law, the Interior Ministry examines the evidence and decides whether to approve or reject the request for call recording. If approved, the agency’s officer must then submit the request to the relevant High Court judge.

The judge considers the application and arguments presented by the agency officer before approving or rejecting the call recording request. If approved, the judge provides the approval in a sealed envelope, which is handed over to the concerned officer.

The law remained inactive for 12 years until Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah wrote to the Chief Justice, highlighting that no Chief Justice had implemented the law by appointing a judge for this purpose.

The prosecutor general noted that due to this inaction, prosecutors were unable to gather critical evidence against anti-state elements, leading to failure in punishments.

Shah praised LHC CJ Justice Neelum for taking timely action.