President confers Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Asif Bashir for saving Hajj pilgrims' lives

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Asif Bashir in recognition of his outstanding services in the field of public services.

Asif Bashir, currently serving as a computer operator in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, was deputed as a Moavin-i-Hajj (Hajj Assistant) during last year's pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

He carried 26 pilgrims, who had become unconscious due to the scorching heat, on his shoulders to the hospital, and 17 of them, hailing from India, were saved.

During the Hajj operation, the temperature soared to 51.8 degrees due to which several pilgrims had to face extreme difficulties. During such situation, the Hajj Moavineen performed extraordinarily.

The Hajj assistants are responsible for providing facilities to the pilgrims.