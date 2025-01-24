LHC orders increase in commercial water tariff

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the increase in commercial water tariff.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court heard petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others regarding smog control.

During the hearing, Wasa’s counsel informed the court about the implementation of a schedule for water meters, stating that the project would be completed by October 2025.

Justice Shahid Karim inquired about the placement of these water meters, to which the Wasa lawyer responded that the meters would first be installed at commercial sites.

A member of the judicial commission informed the court that these commercial water meters are being provided for Rs2,500, enabling commercial users to consume excessive water at minimal cost.

The court directed that the tariff for commercial water users should be increased to Rs15,000-20,000, particularly for car showrooms, which consume significant amounts of water.

The court also praised the government and institutions for their excellent work in addressing smog, stating that everyone involved deserved appreciation for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the amici curiae highlighted that the Forest Department had allocated 600 acres near Manga Mandi to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) for plantation, but not a single tree had been planted.

The Water Commission member noted that RUDA had failed to submit the requested report and was sending tax notices worth millions to rural residents under the pretext of commercialisation.

The court ordered a response on these matters by the next hearing and adjourned the case for a week.