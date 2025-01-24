No one will evade mega graft of 190m pounds, says Khawaja Asif

PTI should explain how public money ended up in their accounts, asks minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday the 190 million pounds case was a major financial scam and no one would be able to evade accountability.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said "people often change for wealth and riches", describing the 190 million pounds case as stealing.

Referring to the Al-Qadir University land deal, he stated, “A document was waved in the cabinet meeting, showing 438 acre allocated for the university. The PTI should explain how public money ended up in their accounts.”

Asif claimed that Al-Qadir University was not a legitimate institution, adding that even referring to it as a college would be an insult.

“They argue that Hasan Nawaz also purchased properties, but UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) investigated his transactions. Hasan Nawaz hid nothing and all of his transactions were fully examined,” he clarified.

He also criticised the collusion of media, politicians, and judiciary in enabling criminal activities. “When these elements come together, crimes are shielded, and the government and the state are blackmailed. They challenge the state and think they can escape accountability through money,” he remarked, adding that NAB had filed a detailed charge sheet against them.

The PML-N leader warned that no one should think they were beyond the reach of the law. “The state will act against such mafias, and there will be no concession. Those expecting relief should abandon such hopes,” he said, asserting that the accountability process had now reached a critical stage.

