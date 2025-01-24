PM Shehbaz forms special task force to curb human trafficking

The task force will be led by the prime minister himself.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a special task force to combat human trafficking syndicates operating in Pakistan.

“We will bring the perpetrators involved in human trafficking to justice,” the prime minister resolved while chairing a review meeting regarding steps to curb human trafficking in Pakistan.

Stressing to speed up the pace of arrests of those involved in human trafficking, the prime minister directed all the relevant departments including the foreign ministry to play their active role in identifying the human smugglers.

The prime minister said that the entire nation, including himself, was deeply saddened by the heartbreaking incident of the deaths of Pakistanis in the boat of illegal immigrants.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the groups involved in the deaths of Pakistanis in the illegal immigrant boat incident, arrests made by various institutions in Pakistan, FIRs filed, and the future course of action.

The meeting was informed that six organized human trafficking groups had been identified, 12 FIRs filed, 25 individuals identified, three key suspects arrested, and the names of 16 individuals had been added to the passport control list.

The meeting was also briefed on the seizure of vehicles, bank accounts, and assets.

The meeting was also updated on the actions taken against suspected FIA personnel and officers. Besides it was also informed about the report from the overseas investigative committee.

The prime minister instructed to identify the human trafficking groups and exemplary punishment should be given to them.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.

