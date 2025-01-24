Asad Qaiser contacts Fazlur Rehman to discuss opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser held a telephonic call with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the country's political situation.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser reached out to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. During the conversation, they exchanged views on the current political scenario and deliberated on their upcoming meeting.

Asad Qaiser stated that he would meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman next week to discuss political matters in detail.

PTI leaders are expected to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday or Tuesday to discuss the formation of an opposition alliance.

According to the sources, during the meeting, a message from PTI founder Imran Khan will also be conveyed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

