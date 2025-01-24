Joint session of parliament approves 4 bills in 9 minutes amid PTI protests

The joint session began an hour late with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair

Fri, 24 Jan 2025 13:35:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The joint session of parliament on Friday lasted 18 minutes of which the treasury took nine minutes to pass four bills and then the speaker adjourned the house till February 12.

The joint session began an hour late with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman and others attended the session. Bilawal reached the house after the session ended. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members were also present in the house.

PTI parliamentarian carried placards in the house and continued protest vigorously during the session.

SPEAKER REFUSES OPPOSITION LEADER TO SPEAK

The members of the opposition sought permission to speak on a point of order but the speaker refused to give the microphone to the opposition leader. The opposition protested against the speaker’s attitude and raised slogans against the PECA amendment. They stood on the seats and later threw the copies of agenda on speaker’s desk.

The opposition members also demanded release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Later, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal tabled the Trade Regulations Amendment Bill 2021 and the Import and Export Regulation Amendment Bill 2023 in the house, which were approved.

Senator Manzoor Kakar presented the National Excellence Institute Bill 2024 which was also approved. The house also approved the National Institute of Technology Bill 2024 by a majority vote.

According to the agenda of the session, a total of eight bills were to be presented in the joint meeting. But four bills were tabled in the session which were approved. The postponed bills include the National Commission for Human Development Amendment Bill 2023, the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan Amendment Bill 2023, the National Skills University Islamabad Amendment Bill 2023 and the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology Islamabad Amendment Bill 2023.