Saif lashes out at govt for amending PECA

Terms amendment an attack on freedom of press

Updated On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 13:12:10 PKT

Peshawar (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday lashed out at the federal government for making amendments to the PECA, saying the purpose of the amendments was to hide the wrongdoings of the government from the media.

In a statement, Saif termed the amendment an attack on the freedom of press while condemning the move as digital nation destruction bill.

"The government had earlier attacked the judiciary through passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, now they have strangulated press freedom for perpetuating their time in power," he added.

He vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with journalists saying he had never seen such kind of fascism even in dictatorships.

