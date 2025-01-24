Additional registrar challenges SC contempt notice

A six-member bench will hear the intra-court appeal on Jan 27

Published On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 10:47:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Additional Registrar (Judicial) of Supreme Court Nazar Abbas has challenged the contempt of court notice issued to him following the controversy regarding fixing the case.

The apex court has formed a six-member bench, which will be headed by Justice Jamal Mandokhail. The members of the bench include Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The bench will take up the additional registrar, who was removed from the post following the controversy, on January 27 (Monday).

Earlier, the top court following the controversy regarding fixing the case removed Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas from his post.

A notification issued by Additional Registrar (Administration) stated that Nazar Abbas had been made an officer on special duty (OSD).

According to the statement, Abbas was found guilty of a blunder by scheduling a constitutional bench case for hearing before a regular bench.

The notification further stated that the additional registrar’s action wasted court’s and litigants' time and resources. The registrar of the Supreme Court has been directed to examine the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had issued a contempt notice to the Additional Registrar (Judicial) for failing to schedule cases about the powers of constitutional and regular benches.

