PTI contacts parties after talks failure with govt

Pakistan Pakistan PTI contacts parties after talks failure with govt

JUI-F, PTI will hold meeting next week

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 10:18:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lanched a campaign to contact political parties after it walked away from dialogue with the government on Thursday.

According to sources, contacts between the Jamita Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and the PTI have been restored as both the parties will hold a meeting on political situation in the country next week.

The sources further revealed that a delegation of PTI would meet JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The new political situation developed in the country after the PTI refused to go with the government on a dialogue table.

The PTI said the government did not want to accept its demand for forming a judicial commission on May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024 incidents.