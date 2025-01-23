ATC issues arrest warrants for Omar Ayub in May 9 vandalism case

Omar Ayub failed to attend the hearing for the third consecutive time

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - The Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued arrest warrants for opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, for his failure to appear in the case related to the May 9 riots and vandalism.

The hearing was held in the Sargodha ATC, where tight security measure were at place. The case pertains to the unrest and property damage that took place in Mianwali on May 9 2023.

Several accused, including Punjab Assembly opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bhuchar, Sanam Javed, Aalia Hamza, MNA Bilal Ijaz, and dozens of other workers, appeared in court.

However, Omar Ayub failed to attend the hearing for the third consecutive time. His lawyers submitted a medical certificate on his behalf.

The court expressed anger over his continuous absence, remarking that Omar Ayub had missed three hearings in a row.

As a result of his non-appearance, the court was unable to frame charges against the other accused. The court has now issued arrest warrants for the senior PTI leader, Omar Ayub.

The court has adjourned the case until January 30th for further proceedings.