Bunker demolition resumes in Kurram to restore peace

Sources stated that indiscriminate actions would be taken against terrorists and militants

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The mission to restore peace in Kurram district would resume today (Thursday) with the demolition of bunkers.

According to official sources, four convoys carrying essential supplies would be dispatched this month. If security clearance is granted, another convoy with relief items is likely to be sent today.

A jirga of signatories of the Kurram peace agreement would also be convened to highlight their responsibilities in ensuring implementation.

The authorities further noted that suspects named in FIRs would be arrested, and additional police personnel would be deployed in the area to maintain law and order.