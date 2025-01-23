PPP's central executive committee to meet on Jan 24

The CEC meeting of PPP will be held at Zardari House, Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on January 24 (Friday).

According to a press release issued here by the party secretariat, the CEC meeting will be held at Zardari House, Islamabad. All the members of the central executive committee are expected to attend the session.

The meeting is anticipated to discuss and make key decisions regarding the country's political landscape.

