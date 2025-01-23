In-focus

PPP's central executive committee to meet on Jan 24

PPP's central executive committee to meet on Jan 24

Pakistan

The CEC meeting of PPP will be held at Zardari House, Islamabad.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on January 24 (Friday).

According to a press release issued here by the party secretariat, the CEC meeting will be held at Zardari House, Islamabad. All the members of the central executive committee are expected to attend the session.

The meeting is anticipated to discuss and make key decisions regarding the country's political landscape.
 

Related Topics
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Pakistan Peoples Party
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News