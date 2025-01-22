Retired Justice Faqir Muhammad Khokhar to head Missing Persons Commission

Justice Mandokhail noted existing laws already outlaw enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government on Wednesday appointed retired Justice Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as the new head of the Missing Persons Commission, replacing retired Justice Javed Iqbal, the Additional Attorney General informed the Supreme Court.

During the hearing of the missing persons case, Justice Aminuddin Khan chaired the constitutional bench. The Additional Attorney General revealed that the government planned to establish a Missing Persons Tribunal through legislation.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that legislation would indeed be required to form such a tribunal, to which the Additional Attorney General responded that a cabinet committee is currently working on the bill.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail noted that the existing laws already proscribed enforced disappearances. “If someone has committed a crime, try them. If not, let them go,” he remarked.

The Additional Attorney General assured the court that the federal government aimed to comprehensively address the issue of missing persons. However, Justice Mandokhail countered, “If the government were serious, this matter would have been resolved by now.”

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned the progress made by the commission thus far. “How many missing persons have been recovered? Do those recovered ever disclose where they had been?”

The registrar of the Missing Persons Commission informed the court that the recovered individuals do not reveal their whereabouts.

Justice Musarrat Hilali suggested that the commission should legislate on the issue, while Justice Mandokhail added, “We can only hope the issue will be resolved. Parliament alone holds the power to legislate on this matter.”

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing for an indefinite time.