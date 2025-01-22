PM pledges quality education for all, lays foundation of Daanish School in AJK

Pakistan Pakistan PM pledges quality education for all, lays foundation of Daanish School in AJK

He visited Bhimber where he was flanked by Azad Kashmir Prime Minister

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 17:11:52 PKT

BHIMBER (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Daanish School System in Bhimber district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM reiterated his call for affordable and quality education for all children and said the establishment of the school was a step in this very direction.

The premier, while gleeful on the occasion, said Daanish Schools would be established in the other districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well.

He said due to these efforts, children from the far-off areas would be able to get quality education. A lot of deserving children would have remained illiterate had there been no Daanish school in the country, he said.

He said the federal government would bear all the expenses of the school.

He visited Bhimber where he was flanked by Azad Kashmir Prime Minister. PM Shehbaz said on the occasion that the school would have separate campuses for boys and girls.

Read Also: Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to have Danish School System soon



The PM said the school would begin its classes in no more than one year. Moreover, he expressed optimism that the dreams of children belonging from poor household would become practical.

He added that new branches of Daanish Schools would be operational in other districts of Azad Kashmir soon.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the state would continue to support its Kashmiri brethren who have been living under the oppressive rule of India for decades.