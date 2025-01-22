Pak-China collaboration to benefit future generations: Ahsan Iqbal

The second phase of CPEC is focused on business to business cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan and China are writing a new chapter of collaboration that will benefit the generations to come.

Addressing an event in connection with the Chinese Spring Festival in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said work on two mega projects Karakoram highway phase two and ML-1 will commence this year.

The minister said that the second phase of CPEC opens up immense opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, Information Technology and tourism.

He noted that development of Special Economic Zones and modernization of agriculture would drive economic diversification, create millions of jobs and enhance Pakistan's global competitiveness.

He mentioned that the second phase of CPEC is focused on business to business cooperation aimed at unlocking even greater economic potential.

Ahsan Iqbal said the CPEC is a symbol of unshakeable friendship and presents a roadmap to sustainable development and mutual growth and prosperity not only for our two nations but the broader region as well.

The federal minister expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership for their unwavering support to the vision of CPEC.

He said all possible steps are being taken for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, describing it as a national duty.