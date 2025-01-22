Evidence emerges of Afghan nationals involved in terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Evidence emerges of Afghan nationals involved in terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan Army handed over the body of an Afghan militant to the Taliban authorities

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 12:31:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Irrefutable evidence has surfaced linking Afghan nationals to acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

According to security sources, the Pakistan Army handed over the body of an Afghan militant killed in a clash with Pakistani security forces in Zhob, Balochistan, to the Taliban authorities.

The militant was identified as 48-year-old Mohammad Khan Ahmed Khel, an Afghan national.

Military sources stated that the identification of an Afghan militant involved in armed conflicts within Pakistan highlighted cross-border threats and supported Pakistan’s long-standing stance that groups like the TTP use Afghan soil for violent activities against Pakistan.

The sources emphasised that incidents like these demonstrate the active involvement of Afghan nationals in destabilising Pakistan.

Furthermore, security officials stressed the urgent need to address cross-border safe havens and supporting networks. They called for robust international efforts to counter threats emanating from across the border.