Punjab adds new subject groups to matric curriculum

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab adds new subject groups to matric curriculum

Agriculture, Allied Health Sciences, IT and Entrepreneurship have been added

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 11:55:45 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A major change has been introduced in Punjab's education system.

The Punjab government has expanded the subject groups available for matriculation.

New groups, including Agriculture, Allied Health Sciences, Information Technology, and Entrepreneurship, have been added to the matric syllabus and would be implemented from the new academic year.

Schools Education Punjab Secretary Khalid Nazir stated that schools offering Health Sciences would be located near DHQ and THQ hospitals to ensure practical exposure for students.

He further clarified that the total marks for matriculation examination would remain 1100, and students must choose their desired subject group at the start of Grade 9.