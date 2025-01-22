Pakistan, US agree to enhance bilateral relations

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, US agree to enhance bilateral relations

Naqvi says Pakistan values American cooperation in its social sectors

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 10:50:57 PKT

WASHINGTON DC (Dunya News) – Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and US lawmakers have agreed to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

Naqvi, who is in the US on an official visit, held meetings with Democratic Congressman Thomas Richard Suozzi and Republican Congress member Jack Bergman, who are also members of the Pakistani Caucus in Washington.

During the meetings, the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan-US relations, as well as other important issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Minister Naqvi invited Congressman Thomas Suozzi and Congressman Jack Bergman to visit Pakistan, saying their visit would help strengthen bilateral ties.

The interior minister told the American lawmakers that the US is a key economic and defence partner of Pakistan, adding the South Asian country valued American cooperation in its social sectors. He emphasised that Pakistan attached special importance to its bilateral relations with the US.

Naqvi added that Pakistan sought further collaboration in all areas with the US.

Congressman Thomas Suozzi expressed his commitment to further strengthening relations with Pakistan and confirmed that he would visit Pakistan soon.

The meeting also decided to hold the Pakistani Caucus Conference in Washington DC on April 30.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was also present during the meeting.

