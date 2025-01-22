In-focus

PM Shehbaz to visit Bhimber, Azad Kashmir today

He would lay the foundation stone for the Bhimber Danish School Science and Technology System

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Bhimber, Azad Kashmir on Wednesday.

During his visit, the Prime Minister, would be accompanied by the Azad Kashmir Prime Minister. He would lay the foundation stone for the Bhimber Danish School Science and Technology System.

Preparations for the visit have been finalised, with Federal Secretary Mohiuddin Wani, Azad Kashmir Chief Secretary, and other key officials overseeing the arrangements. 

