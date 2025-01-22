Talks resume for peace restoration in Kurram amid ongoing operations

Published On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 09:29:03 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Efforts to restore peace in Kurram District have resumed with negotiations restarting alongside operations against miscreants in specific areas of the region.

Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam stated that while operations are underway, dialogues are also being held to address the longstanding issues in Kurram.

He emphasised that resolving the decades-old problem would take some time. Local elders from Kurram are expected to meet Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the coming days.

The law minister further noted that displacement continued in the area following the operations.