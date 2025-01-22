PMD predicts cold and dry weather in most parts of country

Wed, 22 Jan 2025 05:36:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, with rain and snowfall expected in the hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northwestern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Foggy conditions are likely to affect various districts of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night, potentially disrupting visibility and causing difficulties for commuters.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is currently influencing the western and upper regions of the country, bringing precipitation to these areas.

In the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most areas, while scattered rain and snowfall were reported in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Tuesday where temperature fell up to -9 degrees Celsius.

