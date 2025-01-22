PTI founder lacks credibility, says Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan PTI founder lacks credibility, says Khawaja Asif

Says dialogue with opposition should continue in any circumstances

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 10:30:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had lost credibility for taking U-turn on many occasions.

"The PTI founder is not a trustworthy person," Asif said while participating in a private television channel programme.

He said the PTI founder was facing a number of cases and would remain in judicial custody due to serious cases.

Asked about potential pressure of a foreign country for the release of the PTI founder, he said Pakistani governments had faced pressure in the past.

As for the dialogue with the PTI, the minister said talks with the opposition should continue in any circumstances.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's role in politics, he said the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League always had consultation with Nawaz Sharif. He further stated that Nawaz Sharif didn’t like deadlock in the political system.