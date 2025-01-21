In-focus

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits Global Hub School

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits Global Hub School

Pakistan

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah received her on arrival at Global Hub School

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan People’s Party MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited Global Hub School and Girls Cadet College, Malir on Tuesday.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah received her on arrival at the Global Hub School and Girls College.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho was accompanied her on the occasion.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also inaugurated the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Block in the college.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Related News