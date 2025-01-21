Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits Global Hub School
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah received her on arrival at Global Hub School
KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan People’s Party MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited Global Hub School and Girls Cadet College, Malir on Tuesday.
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah received her on arrival at the Global Hub School and Girls College.
Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho was accompanied her on the occasion.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also inaugurated the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Block in the college.