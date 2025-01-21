KP to replace police mobiles with bulletproof vehicles: CM Gandapur

Pakistan Pakistan KP to replace police mobiles with bulletproof vehicles: CM Gandapur

Highlights provincial forces are capable and have even defeated global powers

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 18:44:43 PKT

DI KHAN (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced the replacement of police mobiles with bulletproof vehicles to enhance security measures.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Police Training Centre, Gandapur praised the police officers and emphasised the strategic importance of the province’s borders.

He said the provincial forces were capable and had even defeated global powers.

He shared plans to reduce police training duration from nine months to 90 days only and provide modern facilities at training schools.

The government has also prioritised reinstating the martyrs quota system and extending benefits to their families to boost morale.