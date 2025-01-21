IHC raises concerns over ECP's power to replace tribunal

Court also extended stay order, restraining newly-appointed retired judge until February 6

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday raised concerns over the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) power to replace a tribunal judge.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case challenging the ECP's decision to reconstitute election tribunals for three constituencies in Islamabad. Faisal Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen represented the petitioners.

The court extended its stay order, restraining the newly-appointed retired judge until February 6. During the hearing, Chief Justice Farooq questioned, “How can the Election Commission replace a tribunal judge?”

The ECP’s counsel assured the court that the commission would respond to this query. Meanwhile, the ECP and other respondents sought time to submit their replies.

Granting the requested time, Chief Justice Farooq noted that two petitions were scheduled for a hearing today, while a third was set for tomorrow. Advocate Shoaib Shaheen informed the court that certain law provisions had also been challenged in the petitions.

The chief justice remarked that the court would hear the petition and address the legal provisions collectively on February 6.

The court later adjourned the hearing of PTI candidates' petitions to the same date.