27 electric buses to hit Lahore roads by month-end

15 smart police stations will be completed by February 19

Tue, 21 Jan 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least 27 electric buses will hit the roads in the provincial capital by the end of this month.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Chairman Planning and Development Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Asif Tufail, and secretaries from the relevant ministries attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the performance, ongoing schemes, and new projects of 27 ministries and departments, including transport, minerals, fisheries, environment, forestry, wildlife protection, labour, livestock, religious affairs, and commodities management.

The meeting also discussed progress on projects related to home affairs, police, prisons, the High Court, law and justice, women’s and human rights for all segments, and social welfare.

The annual development schemes of departments such as the Board of Revenue, Finance, Zakat and Ushr, S&GAD, Construction and Communication, Punjab Assembly, Archives and Libraries, Higher Education, and Planning and Development were also reviewed.

During a briefing, it was shared that, under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minority development fund has been doubled, and work on restoring historic churches is progressing rapidly.

Additionally, 15 smart police stations will be completed by February 19, and work on upgrading Jhang Veterinary College and Cholistan Veterinary University is ongoing at a fast pace.

The briefing further revealed that the Chief Minister has directed the swift launch of 620 eco-friendly buses in major cities of Punjab.

The meeting approved additional funds of Rs42 million for Kala Shah Kaku Judicial Academy and considered approving an extra Rs500 million for the development of 261 tonnes of iron reserves.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasised expediting work on forest conservation and plantation projects in Changa Manga. She also directed the completion of a feasibility study for the model fish market in Lahore and highlighted that the establishment of a state-of-the-art climate observatory at Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, would help reduce air pollution.

She further instructed speeding up the establishment of a health and safety laboratory for workers in Faisalabad and ensuring the quick completion of hostels and 165 daycare centers for working women across Punjab.