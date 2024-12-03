Punjab govt to launch 102 eco-friendly electric buses in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab govt to launch 102 eco-friendly electric buses in Rawalpindi

The project will cover an area of 84 kilometers and consist of 10 routes.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 10:34:03 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to introduce 102 eco-friendly electric buses to improve travel facilities for Rawalpindi residents.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party. The project will cover an area of 84 kilometers and consist of 10 routes.

The electric bus service project is valued at over 7 billion rupees, with the Punjab government already releasing 4.7 billion rupees for its implementation.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority will be responsible for executing the project, which is expected to contribute to reducing air pollution.