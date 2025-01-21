Pakistan contingent lands in Saudi Arabia to participate in 'Spears of Victory-2025' exercise

For this International deployment, PAF fighters flew non-stop from home base to Saudi Arabia

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent comprising JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets alongside dedicated air and ground crew has landed at King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, to participate in a multinational aerial combat exercise "Spears of Victory-2025".

For this International deployment, PAF fighters flew non-stop from home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, carrying out inflight Air-to-Air refuelling; showcasing long range employment capabilities of JF-17 Block-III Aircraft, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in an official statement.

During the conduct of the exercise, PAF pilots flying AESA & Extended Range BVR Equipped JF-17 Thunder will be pitched against participating air forces equipped with a wide variety of sophisticated combat aircraft.

The exercise is witnessing participation of fighter jets and combat support elements from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, France, Greece, Qatar, UAE, UK and USA.

Royal Saudi Air Force is holding the fifth cycle of the exercise, which provides an excellent opportunity to bolster interoperability within the participating air forces in the back drop of technological advancement, increasing complexity in Airpower application and shared aerial defence challenges.

Participation of Pakistan Air Force contingent in the exercise not only highlights PAF's commitment to regional and international cooperation but also underscores its capabilities and prowess to operate in diverse and challenging environments amongst contemporary air forces.

