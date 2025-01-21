Kite flying, trade will cost an arm and a leg in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has imposed ‘complete’ ban on kite flying and announced severe punishments for the violators.

The Punjab Assembly has passed an amendment bill, which makes kite flying a non-bailable offence.

The violators will face imprisonment from three to seven years (depending on severity of the situation).

Kite manufacturers, dealers and those found involved in any related activity will face a fine ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs5 million.

Anyone found flying kite in any part of Punjab will face jail term of three to five years or face a fine of Rs2 million, or both.

Kite makers or suppliers will face incarceration of five to seven years, or Rs5 million fine, or both.

In case of a child, the violator will be fined Rs50,000 for the first time and Rs100,000 for repeating the crime.

The Punjab government has announced the penalties to control kite flying and use of life-threatening twine. Several casualties are reported in parts of Punjab due to use of dangerous thread.