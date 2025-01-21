PTI's intra-party election case being dragged, says Akbar S Babar
Pakistan
Said to have submitted the application to freeze the PTI's accounts
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Akbar S Babar said on Tuesday that the PTI's intra-party election case was being lingered on like that of foreign funding case.
Speaking to media outside the ECP office, he said that the intra-party election case was being dragged, adding that PTI shouldn't be permitted to utilise the resources.
"We have submitted the application to freeze the PTI's accounts. I feel sad for this party after getting to know about the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict", he added.