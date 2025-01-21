Gohar laments over delay in issuance of intra-party election certificate to PTI

Pakistan Pakistan Gohar laments over delay in issuance of intra-party election certificate to PTI

Says everyone stands with PTI founder Imran Khan

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 11:37:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan lamented that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not issued a certificate of intra-party elections despite submitting response to all constitutional and legal questions to the commission.

Talking to media outside ECP, he said the PTI held the intra-party elections in accordance with the constitution and law.

He stated that everyone stood with PTI founder Imran Khan, who is the symbol of the party.

He further said the certificate is their constitutional and legal right, and hoped that the party would receive it in the next hearing.

He recalled that during the raid on the party office, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had seized various important documents.

He emphasized that PTI is one of the largest political parties in the world and the largest political party in Pakistan.

The PTI chairman added that the procedure outlined in the constitution will be followed for appointment of chief election commissioner, adding that it will be completed once a parliamentary committee is formed.

