Senator Faisal Javed calls for judicial commission to continue talks

He remarked that talks would not succeed until these demands are met

Tue, 21 Jan 2025 11:20:18 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Faisal Javed has stated that negotiations could only proceed if a judicial commission is formed.

Speaking to the media at Peshawar High Court on Tuesday, Faisal Javed emphasised the demand for a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26. He remarked that talks would not succeed until these demands are met.

He criticised the recent sentencing of former prime minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison, calling it political revenge.

He highlighted that even Bushra Bibi, a non-political figure was sentenced unfairly. Referring to the Al-Qadir Trust case, Javed stated that it caused no loss to the government and would be dismissed in higher court.

The Senator reaffirmed that Imran Khan would not agree to any deal and expressed confidence that once Khan is released from jail, it would restore trust and initiate investments in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court approved protective bail for Faisal Javed.

A bench comprising Justice Ateeq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard Javed’s petition seeking details of cases against him. Faisal Javed appeared in court along with his legal team.

The Deputy Attorney General requested time to submit arguments, and the court adjourned the hearing for 14 days while approving Javed’s protective bail.