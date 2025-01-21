JI holds rally in Karachi to celebrate Gaza ceasefire

JI chief says freedom fighters of Gaza have won the battle against Israel, its supporters

Tue, 21 Jan 2025 05:33:54 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said the freedom fighters of Gaza have won the battle against Israel and defeated its supporters.

Addressing a rally, the JI amir alleged that the rulers of Muslim countries played a role of silent spectators on this issue.

Thousands of people gathered in the city to celebrate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, describing it as a victory of resistance forces.

To celebrate the ceasefire, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organised a rally on Shahrah-e-Quaideen, which was attended by thousands of men, women, children and elderly.

“What happened in Gaza once again exposed the United States as it was the sponsor of the genocide,” JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told the attendees. “The freedom fighters [of Gaza] defeated Israel in all the dimensions.”

The attendees at the rally carried the Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in support of the people of Gaza.

The JI chief urged them to support a JI initiative for the rebuilding of Gaza and continue their boycott of Israeli products and the products of the countries that sided with Israel.

In his address with the participants through a video link, Hamas official Khalid Qadoumi said Gaza proved to be “Vietnam for Israel.”

“Israel opted to retreat due its heavy military losses in the strip,” he was quoted as saying by the JI party.