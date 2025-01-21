Trump will be good for world peace: Mushahid Hussain

Pakistan Pakistan Trump will be good for world peace: Mushahid Hussain

Says Pakistan should wisely present its position

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 03:38:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has said Donald Trump in his address to the Americans spoke the truth and showed no hypocrisy in his first speech.

He suggested that Pakistan should wisely present its position to the United States.

Appearing on Dunya News programme ‘Dunya with Meher Bukhari kay Sath’, Mushahid Hussain Syed said that Donald Trump spoke the truth in his speech.

He pointed fingers at the US system, he boldly pointed out the flaws in the system, the former senator said.

“American system had become corrupt. Freedom of opinion was destroyed there. The newly-elected president will also visit China in the first 100 days.

“Joe Biden was a big fake president, but on the other hand Donald Trump spoke the truth,” he said.

The former senator said that scoundrel like Netanyahu was reined in by Donald Trump; ceasefire in Gaza was possible due to Trump.

“Donald Trump will be very good for world peace. The time of PTI's founder will also come. Donald Trump also faced the circumstances as Imran Khan was facing.

“The newly-elected US president will surely be sympathizer of Imran Khan,” he said.