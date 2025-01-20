Iranian Armed Forces CGS calls on COAS Syed Asim Munir

Pakistan Pakistan Iranian Armed Forces CGS calls on COAS Syed Asim Munir

Pakistan, Iran discuss regional situation, defense cooperation

Follow on Published On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 22:13:40 PKT

RAWALPINDI (APP) - Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) Major General Mohammad Bagheri, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation, said a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.