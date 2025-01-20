Iranian Armed Forces CGS calls on COAS Munir

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 23:52:48 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) Major General Mohammad Bagheri, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation, said a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, Major General Mohammad Bagheri laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in homage to Pakistan’s martyrs.Pakistani cuisine recipes

He was warmly received, including a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.