Govt will observe Feb 8 as 'Day of Development': Atta Tarar

Minister also calls for tolerance in politics

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar said on Monday the federal government would observe Feb 8 as a 'Day of Development' across the country.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, the minister emphasised that economic stability was closely linked with political stability, adding that the year had been a significant one for Pakistan’s achievements. “The stock market has reached record high, and the economy is on a path to recovery,” he stated.

Highlighting positive economic indicators, the minister said that encouraging news was emerging regarding the economy. He stressed the need for tolerance in politics, urging for reduced anger in both the political arena and sports, and advocating for the spirit of sportsmanship.

Tarar further elaborated that Feb 8 marked the beginning of Pakistan’s journey of construction and development, which is why the day will be celebrated every year.

Besides, the minister expressed optimism about Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy, calling it a positive step towards restoring the spirit of the country’s sports arenas. “The national cricket team’s performance against the West Indies has been outstanding, and the Pakistan Cricket Board has made commendable efforts to bring unity to the game,” he remarked.

He also praised the organisation of the Media Cricket League in the federal capital, noting that it was a welcome initiative. “Today’s final match was a great wonder. Congratulations to the winning team,” he concluded.