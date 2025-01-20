Justice Mandokhail raises questions over PTI's election rigging claims

A six-member constitutional bench conducted the hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of Supreme Court questioned whether the entire election of Feb 8 was rigged.

He gave these remarks while hearing a petition of PTI founder Imran Khan related to the alleged rigging in Feb 8 elections.

A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted the hearing.

Senior lawyer Hamid Khan appeared on behalf of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“Was the entire election from Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rigged,” Justice Mandokhail questioned.

He asked advocate Hamid Khan to approach the relevant forum if he thinks that the Election Commission of Pakistan is biased.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar directed Hamid Khan to come after complete preparation in next hearing.

“Do you want separate inquiry for every constituency,” Justice Mandokhail questioned.

Advocate Hamid Khan said that it is weakness of this court that it couldn’t take suo motu notice in the case.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked Hamid Khan to select his words carefully in the court.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing while giving more time to Hamid Khan to prepare the case.