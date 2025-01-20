President, PM laud security forces for foiling infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border

Pakistan Pakistan President, PM laud security forces for foiling infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border

They appreciated security forces for their swift action against the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khwarij.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 04:20:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended the security forces for killing five terrorists and foiling an infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghan border in Zhob district.

In their separate statements today, they appreciated security forces for their timely and swift action against the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khwarij.

President Asif Ali Zardari said the valiant security forces of Pakistan are always prepared to protect the frontiers of the country. He reiterated the resolve to fully eliminate terrorism from the country and to defend the country’s borders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism. He also expressed the determination to eliminate all types of terrorism from the country.

