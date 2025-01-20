Punjab governor calls for actions to curb human trafficking

He expressed deep concern over alarming number of deaths of Pakistanis in boat accidents

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Sunday called for strict action against the elements involved in human trafficking for its elimination and to promote a positive image of the country across the globe.

The governor made these remarks during a book launch ceremony at the National Press Club (NPC). The book “Japan Kahani” is written by renowned writer and journalist Amjad Siddiqui. Several dignitaries from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

The governor said the book written by Amjad Siddiqui highlighted the burning issue prevailing in the country which needed to be addressed through tangible actions.

Sardar Saleem expressed deep concern over the alarming number of deaths of Pakistani citizens in the migrant boat accidents, which denounced the image of the country.

He emphasised that the human trafficking issue should not be viewed solely through the lens of poverty, adding that an individual who can afford to pay Rs5 million to 6 million for illegal travel could invest that amount in establishing a legitimate business within the country, thus securing a stable and prosperous future.

However, he lamented that the country’s youth had lost confidence in the national system and stressed the importance of restoring that trust.

The governor emphasised that the country was blessed with abundant of natural resources which, if utilised effectively, had the potential to transform the country’s destiny.



