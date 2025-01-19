PM Shehbaz approves envoys' appointment to several countries

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz approves envoys' appointment to several countries

PM Shehbaz approves envoys' appointment to several countries

Follow on Published On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 20:02:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday approved the appointment of new Pakistani ambassadors to various countries.

According to sources in the PM Secretariat, Asma Rabbani would be Pakistani envoy in the Philippines while Rahim Hayat Qureshi would be Pakistani envoy in Brussels and the European Union.

Abdul Hameed Bhatta and Najeeb Durrani would represent Pakistan in Japan and Ghana.

Similarly, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, Moazzam Shah, Malik Farooq, Shahbaz Khokhar and Adil Gillani would be Pakistani ambassadors in Indonesia, South Korea, South Africa, Beirut and Morocco respectively.

Sources added that Tariq Karim and Aqsa Nawaz have been appointed Pakistan’s ambassadors to African countries.

Syed Haider Shah, Amir Shaukat and Marghoob Saleem Butt would be the new Pakistan ambassadors to the Netherlands, Egypt and Switzerland. Meanwhile, Zaman Mehdi, Wajid Hashmi and Tanveer Bhatti would be counsel generals in Chicago, Melbourne and Chengdu.

Also, Shehryar Akbar would be Pakistan’s new ambassadors to the Czech Republic.