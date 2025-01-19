Pakistan's economy is improving with every passing day: Atta Tarar

Shehbaz Sharif has put the country on the path of development, says Tarar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been exposed in front of the public.

Talking to media in Lahore, the information minister said that the economy is improving with every passing day.

He further mentioned that positive news is coming from all sectors, citing a significant drop in inflation from 38% last year to 3.9% currently. He also noted that international organizations are acknowledging Pakistan's economic growth.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has put the country on the path of development and foreign investors’ trust in Pakistan is also increasing,” he said.

The 190 million pounds scandal has exposed the PTI, he added.

Atta Tarar also criticized the use of religious sentiments to mislead the public.

The information minister said that his party has always focused on serving the people.

“The stock market surged by 1,000 points when the criminals were convicted in 190 million pounds scam,” he added.