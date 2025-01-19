Justice Jamal Mandokhail to hear 20 cases in-chamber next week

A request to nullify Article 63-A of the Constitution, will be heard on January 22

Published On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 10:08:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A member of the constitutional bench, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, will conduct in-chamber hearings for 20 cases next week.

According to the cause list, significant cases scheduled for January 20 include a case against administrative negligence leading to 22 fatalities, a petition challenging the current powers of military courts as unconstitutional, and a case calling for action against judges who took oath under the PCO.

Other important hearings include a case on the establishment of visa and immigration consultancy regulations, scheduled for January 20, and a petition regarding restrictions on candidates contesting multiple seats simultaneously, set for January 21.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petitions against the appointments of Raja Riaz Ahmed as opposition leader and Mohsin Naqvi as interim chief minister, along with a request to nullify Article 63-A of the Constitution, will be heard on January 22.

Additionally, hearings on January 23 will address a petition challenging the amended Official Secrets Act 2023 and the Pakistan Army Act 2023, as well as Jamaat-e-Islami's petition regarding excessive electricity bills and government charges.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail will preside over all these in-chamber proceedings.