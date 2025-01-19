Alkhidmat unveils Rs15bn Rebuild Gaza initiative

Pakistan Pakistan Alkhidmat unveils Rs15bn Rebuild Gaza initiative

'People of Pakistan have always stood by their brothers and sisters in Gaza during times of crisis'

Follow on Published On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 06:49:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan on Saturday announced Rs15billion ($54 million) “Rebuild Gaza” initiative over the next 15 months, following the announcement of a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

The Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, which has previously carried out relief activities worth Rs5.5 billion ($20 million) in Gaza, announced the initiative during a press briefing.

The new programme will build on previous efforts, raising its total aid commitment to Rs20 billion ($72 million) within a little more than a year.

“The people of Pakistan have always stood by their brothers and sisters in Gaza during times of crisis, and we are hopeful they will once again contribute wholeheartedly to this noble cause,” the foundation’s president, Dr. Hafeez Ur Rehman, said, as per a statement.

The “Rebuild Gaza” plan includes providing temporary shelters, essential supplies such as food and medicines, mobile health units and ambulances.

It also aims to reconstruct five damaged schools, rehabilitate one hospital, rebuild 25 mosques and launch over 100 clean water projects.

Additionally, a residential tower will be constructed to provide housing, and 3,000 orphaned children will receive long-term sponsorship.

Dr. Rehman said the foundation, in collaboration with its partner organizations, remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering aid and ensuring the rehabilitation of affected communities in Gaza.