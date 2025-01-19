No worry about PTI's contacts, says Aqeel Malik

Says PTI cannot hold talks at many places at a time

Published On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 03:06:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to PM on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik has said there is no worry in PML-N about PTI’s contacts and communications.

Speaking at Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT With Samar Abbas,’ the PML-N’s leader said the PTI demanded the formation of a judicial commission on May 9 riots, adding the government has constituted a committee on the demands of the PTI.

PTI cannot hold talks at many places at a time, Barrister Aqeel Malik said.

Political parties will have to find out solution to political disputes. We are having deliberations and consultations on dialogue matters. Cases in courts are going on number-wise, Barrister Aqeel Malik said.

“There is no doubt 190million pound Al-Qadir Trust case is an open-and-shut case. It was also decided in the 26th Constitutional Amendment that cases would be taken number-wise,” the PM’s adviser said.