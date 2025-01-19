Abbasi says can act as mediator to resolve political issues

Urges PTI to settle political matters in parliament

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awaam Pakistan (AP) party chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said he can play a role of mediator in resolving political issues if any political party asks him.

The country should run in accordance with the Constitution. Parliamentarians should resolve political issues in parliament, the veteran politician said.

Appearing on Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT With Samar Abbas,’ the former prime minister said Pashtoon­khwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai invited him to join Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), adding he told him that he would consult with his party leaders on the issue and would tell him.

“I have no information about PTI’s meeting with the army chief. To my knowledge, the meeting was held on KP security issue,” Abbasi said.

He said he did not receive any invitation to join Black Day of PTI on February 8, adding all parties will have to sit together for the sake of the country.

In the PTI government, opposition was demanding to shut NAB; here thieves try to catch others. In a democratic system, government and opposition go side by side, but it is the PTI’s flaw it does not play the role opposition.

The Awaam Pakistan (AP) chief said PTI keeps moving courts or taking to streets. Why it does not join parliament to settle issue.