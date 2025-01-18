Conspiracies aim at weakening religious seminaries: JUI-F chief

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also criticises government's economic claims

CHARSADDA (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam head (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday international conspiracies aimed at weakening religious seminaries had rather made them stronger.

He remarked that the desire to eradicate seminaries was not new and dated back to the colonial era.

Addressing a gathering in Charsadda, the JUI-F chief said, "Allah has made Islam a complete code of life for us. Unfortunately, our country is deeply entrenched in an interest-based financial system, with all institutions and banks operating under it."

Rejecting the legitimacy of the current legislature, he said, "We have no desire to sit in this dummy assembly. Our resources belong to us, and no one can take them away."

Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticised the state of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying, "There is no semblance of law and order in the province. A country cannot function without a strong government, and economic indicators alone cannot deceive the nation about its real condition."

He further criticised the government's economic claims, questioning, "What magical solution have these incompetent rulers discovered? If they claim to have improved the economy, they should explain where the resources have come from. Our land is brimming with Allah's blessings, yet mismanagement reigns supreme."

Highlighting the turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, "Our province is burning and the government is in the hands of incapable individuals."

Commenting on the current political landscape, the JUI-F chief remarked, "The definition of politics has changed today. It has been reduced to nothing more than a quest for power and authority. NGOs have been used in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to uproot the deep roots of religion" Rehman further said.

"Protecting our seminaries, religious education, and the essence of politics is our responsibility," he added.