Dar directs ministries to assist victims of Morocco boat tragedy

Team comprising officials reached to conduct a thorough inquiry into incident

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar directed officials from the foreign and interior ministries to provide immediate assistance to the victims of the Morocco boat tragedy.

Chairing a meeting on the repatriation of Afghan nationals, the Deputy Prime Minister issued these directives. The meeting was attended by the Foreign Secretary and Interior Secretary, where the situation arising from the Morocco boat incident was also discussed.

It is pertinent to note that, following the Prime Minister’s instructions, an investigative team has been dispatched to Morocco.

The team, comprising one official each from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Intelligence Bureau, will stay in Morocco for three to four days to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

